Woman charged with murder month after man’s death in Tauranga

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Patrice Allen

A woman has been charged with the murder of a man in Tauranga last month.

A man was found dead at an address on Fraser Street on 14 December.

The woman, initially charged with assault on a person in a relationship, has today been charged with murder following further investigation into the death.

Police said their investigation into the death of the man is ongoing.

Tauranga Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about this incident or those involved. They are urged to contact the police with the reference number 251214/9237.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand