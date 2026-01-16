Two killed in two-vehicle crash in Hamilton

Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

Two people have died after a crash in Beerescourt in western Hamlton overnight.

Emergency services were called to the two vehicle crash on Te Rapa Road at around 12.30am.

Two people were found dead at the scene.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination, and was due to reopen by around 8.30am on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, the spokesperson said.

A person has also died after a two-vehicle crash in Winton in Southland on Thursday.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand