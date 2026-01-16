Waitārere Beach shooting: Three people still fighting for their lives in hospital

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police say they remain in the early stages of an investigation into a shooting that left three people critically injured and a man dead, and are yet to speak to the injured survivors.

A man, identified by his sister as 60-year-old Benjamin Harry Timmins, was found dead and three others with gunshot wounds, after the shooting on 14 January.

On Friday, following questions from RNZ, Inspector Ross Grantham said police were aware of a number of comments made by Timmins’ relatives, but would not be responding to requests for comment on each of these claims.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation, and we know the man’s family are grieving and looking for answers about why and how the events of this week unfolded,” Grantham said.

“It is important to remember, alongside that, however, that we still have three people critically injured and fighting for their lives in hospital. And we have a young girl who – while uninjured – is incredibly traumatised by what has occurred. No child should ever have to experience what this young girl did that night.”

Police were in the “very early stages” of their inquiries, with a scene examination still ongoing and a post-mortem on the man yet to take place.

“Officers are also yet to interview the three critically injured people, who are currently unable to speak to police,” Grantham said.

“We know there is a significant level of public interest in this matter and we are committed to providing as much information as quickly as we can. However, it’s also imperative that our investigation team is given the time and space they need to conduct a robust and thorough investigation, so that we can provide the families and loved ones of those involved with the answers they need and deserve.”

Police earlier revealed a dismantled gun, parts and ammo were seized from the property a few hours before police returned to find a man dead and three others with gunshot wounds.

They have also revealed they responded to a family harm-related incident at the same property on Friday 9 January, where a person was arrested and charged with assault on a person in a family relationship.

The person was due in court on the day of the fatal shooting.

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed Timmins had been set to appear in court in Levin on Wednesday.

The survivors – a 46-year-old woman and two males aged 17 and 21 – remain critically wounded in Wellington Hospital.

A young girl at the scene is being cared for by family. Police are not looking for anyone else.

While a 111 call was made shortly after midnight Wednesday, police have since confirmed they were first called to the address at 7.15pm.

Grantham earlier said police went to the property after a person reported locating what they believed to be a firearm in a shed at the property.

“Police located and seized a dismantled firearm, firearms parts and ammunition.

“The items were seized with the intent of forensically examining them and considering any firearms-related charges that might be applicable, given that nobody residing at the property was the holder of a firearms licence.”

Police were called back to the property just a few hours later, where they found one person deceased and three people critically injured.

“As we work to understand how and why this tragic incident occurred, the information gathered in the earlier visit to the address by our officers will form part of our enquiries.

“I know the way events unfolded that night will weigh heavily on all those involved, but I’m confident the officers who responded to that earlier call did everything correctly and appropriately, based on the information they had to hand.”

On Facebook, Timmins’ sister said he was her rock, her friend, her protector “and above all, my brother” and

“I will miss him.” she said.

She said it was with the “heaviest of broken hearts” that she was sharing that he was dead.

“The last of the good old boys,” she wrote. “Loved friend, father, and brother. Trickster, funny fella, all round solid gold.”

She added that there would be a private cremation.

Grantham earlier said officers were at the property within eight minutes of the second call.

“The quick response by police likely saved the three victims’ lives. Our officers were confronted with a harrowing scene that no one should have to witness.”

On Thursday, Timmins’ body would be taken to the mortuary in Palmerston North ahead of a post-mortem on Friday.

Inspector Grantham said a scene examination will continue for the next few days.

“Locals can expect to see a police presence in the area for the time being.

“I would like to commend everyone who was involved in this harrowing ordeal, from those who called emergency services, as well as first responders at the scene.”

