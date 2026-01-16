Lifestyle – From Resolutions to Real Life: Building Habits That Last Beyond January – Exercise NZ

Source: Exercise NZ

“There’s nothing wrong with wanting to make a fresh start in January,”

“But all-or-nothing goals, extreme routines, and relying purely on motivation can set people up to struggle. Real change comes from consistency, support, and doing what’s realistic for your life.”

“If your goal improves your quality of life, not just your body, you’re far more likely to stick with it,”

As gyms fill and motivation peaks in the first weeks of January, Exercise New Zealand is encouraging Kiwis to rethink how they approach New Year’s resolutions, focusing less on short-term motivation and more on sustainable habits that last.

The issue isn’t goal-setting itself, but how goals are set.

While New Year’s resolutions are popular, many don’t stick. An international study cited by Scientific American suggests more than 80% of resolutions are abandoned by February, often because goals are too ambitious, too rigid, or unsupported.

It’s encouraging that most resolutions are centred on improving health and wellbeing (79%). However, many people (62%) report feeling external pressure to change rather than being guided by personal readiness or enjoyment. This presents an opportunity: when goals are self-driven, realistic, and supported, they are far more likely to lead to lasting, positive change.

“There’s nothing wrong with wanting to make a fresh start in January,” says ExerciseNZ Chief Executive Richard Beddie. “But all-or-nothing goals, extreme routines, and relying purely on motivation can set people up to struggle. Real change comes from consistency, support, and doing what’s realistic for your life.”

Motivation fades, habits last

Motivation is powerful at the start of the year, but it’s often temporary. When life gets busy, stress increases, or results don’t come quickly, motivation can drop, and so can resolutions.

That’s why focusing on small, repeatable actions rather than dramatic transformations is more effective. Real progress comes from habits that fit everyday life, ones that still feel achievable in February, sustainable in June, and part of the routine by next December.

In practice, goals are more likely to last when they are personally meaningful, clear but flexible, built gradually, focused on consistency rather than intensity, and supported by others.

“If your goal improves your quality of life, not just your body, you’re far more likely to stick with it,” says Beddie.

Three simple ways to make your New Year’s resolution stick

To get started, ExerciseNZ shares three simple, research-informed tips to help turn New Year’s intentions into lasting habits.

Do it with others: Exercising with a friend, group, or support network helps build accountability and makes movement more enjoyable.

Choose movement you enjoy: People are far more likely to stay active when they enjoy what they’re doing, rather than forcing routines they don’t like.

Start small and be specific: Breaking goals into clear actions, such as exercising twice a week. This makes habits easier to repeat and maintain.

As 2026 begins, ExerciseNZ encourages New Zealanders to prioritise regular physical activity to support physical health, mental wellbeing, and long-term quality of life. Moving beyond short-term resolutions, support from local gyms and registered exercise professionals can help people incorporate movement into daily life and sustain safe, effective participation over time.

MIL OSI