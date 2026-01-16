Update: Waitārere Beach incident

Source: New Zealand Police

To be attributed to Inspector Ross Grantham, Manawatū Area Commander:

Police are aware of a number of comments made by family members of the man who died at a Waitārere property this week, however we will not be responding to requests for comment on each of these claims.

This is an incredibly tragic situation, and we know the man’s family are grieving and looking for answers about why and how the events of this week unfolded.

It is important to remember alongside that however, that we still have three people critically injured and fighting for their lives in hospital. And we have a young girl who – while uninjured – is incredibly traumatised by what has occurred. No child should ever have to experience what this young girl did that night.

We are only in the very early stages of our enquiries in relation to this matter, with a scene examination still ongoing and a post-mortem on the deceased man yet to take place. Officers are also yet to interview the three critically injured people, who are currently unable to speak to police.

We know there is a significant level of public interest in this matter and we are committed to providing as much information as quickly as we can. However it’s also imperative that our investigation team is given the time and space they need to conduct a robust and thorough investigation, so that we can provide the families and loved ones of those involved with the answers they need and deserve.

