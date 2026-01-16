Employment Disputes – Strike period safety warning – NZPFU declines request to agree community safety process

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand is warning the public to take care and be vigilant during today’s strike by the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU).

The strike will take place between midday and 1pm and will mean responses to emergencies in areas covered by paid firefighters will be delayed.

“We’re reminding the public to be cautious during this period. We will continue to answer calls and respond to fires, but our response times will be longer than normal given volunteers will be responding from the next nearest station,” National Commander Megan Stiffler says.

“This was demonstrated last Friday with the fire in Pakuranga. Following that event, we again reached out to NZPFU officials to ask them to agree a process for responding to emergency events.

“Our aim was to put arrangements in place to mitigate risk to public safety during strikes, while preserving NZPFU members’ right to take industrial action.

This would cover potential loss of life when fires are likely to spread and the need for specialist equipment.

“A range of other organisations in New Zealand have specific requirements to mitigate risk to public safety when taking strike action and given the nature of the work we do I believe we have an obligation to work together to develop arrangements during industrial action.

“Unfortunately, our request was rebuffed by the NZPFU so we’re again warning the public to take extra care during today’s strike.

“We have consistently called on the NZPFU to call off these strikes while we’re actively engaged in independent facilitation to progress collective agreement negotiations. There is no point in putting public safety at risk when that process is ongoing,” Megan Stiffler says.