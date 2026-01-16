Update: Serious incident, Onehunga

Source: New Zealand Police

Auckland Police investigating a firearms incident in Onehunga this morning are seeking information from the public after a person suffered critical injuries.

Shortly after 11am Police were called to a property on Arthur Street after reports a person had been shot.

Upon arrival a person was located with a gunshot wound and was transported to hospital, where they remain in a critical condition.

Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Bunce says Police are asking the public for information about the incident.

“At this stage we believe this was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public,” he says.

“If anyone has any information, or CCTV footage that may capture the area in and around Arthur Street we would like to hear from you.”

Investigators are undertaking a scene examination, and the public can expect an additional Police presence in the area.

“We understand this sort of violence is very unsettling for the community and our investigation will focus on holding anyone involved to account,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bunce says.

Cordons have been lifted on the streets around the scene and are not expected to impact the upcoming concert at Go Media Stadium tonight.

How to contact Police

Information can be reported online at 105.police.govt.nz, click “update report”, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 260116/9278.

Anonymous reports can be made through Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

MIL OSI