Joint statement: Planned protest in Auckland on 31 January 2026

Source: New Zealand Police

Joint statement between New Zealand Police and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi:

A planned protest across the Auckland Harbour Bridge has had its permit declined, and access to the bridge will not be facilitated by Police.

The event is being organised by The Freedom and Rights Coalition for 31 January 2026.

A number of agencies have been working together in planning, and are well placed to respond to any protest activity taking place in the Auckland region.

“As the road controlling authority, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has a responsibility to protect road users on and around the Auckland Harbour Bridge as well as to protect the structural integrity of the bridge,” NZTA’s National Manager Maintenance and Operations, Andrew Clark says.

“There is a very high threshold for acceptance of requests to access the bridge for special events. NZTA declined The Freedom and Rights Coalition’s request for access because the information provided in the Coalition’s Traffic Management Plan did not meet NZTA’s strict criteria.

“The Auckland Harbour Bridge is New Zealand’s most critical transport asset and is designed for a steady flow of vehicles.

“The bridge is not designed for use by pedestrians. Large groups of people walking across the Auckland Harbour Bridge generates swaying of the structure, which causes vibrations leading to large movement between the clip-ons and the central truss bridge lanes,” Mr Clark says.

The timing and duration of these sorts of events over the Auckland Harbour Bridge also causes substantial and widespread disruption to Auckland’s transport network.

Any significant activity planned for any part of the state highway network without prior approval, is referred to Police. NZTA and Police will not support any unpermitted access to the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

“NZTA does not allow any unpermitted activity that does not meet NZTA’s strict criteria for access, including protest activity, across the Auckland Harbour Bridge,” Mr Clark says.

A significant Police operation is well-advanced in its planning.

Superintendent Naila Hassan says any unlawful access to the motorway will be met with enforcement action.

“Police recognise the right to peaceful and lawful protest,” she says.

“Any access to the motorway network requires a permit, and as no such permit has been issued any protest action on the Auckland Harbour Bridge would be unlawful.

“Police is very clear that we will not support or facilitate any access to the Auckland Harbour Bridge.”

Police has made this determination in considering expert advice from NZTA and taking safety into account.

“Police has been advised recent marches on the ‘clip-on’ lanes posed a risk of damage to infrastructure and put participants at risk of serious injury,” Superintendent Hassan says.

“We are not willing to support any action which poses a risk to people’s health and safety.

“This advice has changed Police’s position on facilitating any future access for marching across the bridge.”

The Auckland Harbour Bridge is vital piece of the region’s roading network.

“Any protest action through the centre lanes of the bridge would most likely force the closure of at least all lanes in one direction of the Auckland Harbour Bridge and the impact on the wider public is too significant.

“This could also potentially put lives at risk due to attendees’ proximity to live traffic and disruption to emergency services.

“The right to protest must be balanced against the rights of the community and road users to go about their lawful activities.

“Any attempts to deliberately walk across the bridge or disrupt access for other motorists will be considered unlawful activity.”

Police remain in contact with organisers and have reiterated its position and reasoning on multiple occasions.

Superintendent Hassan says Police has offered to work with organisers on finding a suitable location so that they can carry out peaceful and lawful protest.

ENDS.

Issued by Police Media Centre

Notes for editor:

Although no major structural damage has been caused by pedestrian-induced vibrations yet, evidence captured during events such as the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti (2024) and recent inspections have clarified the need for stricter controls on pedestrians, especially as the bridge ages, to prevent such structural damage.

In addition, individuals face safety risks from unstable footing due to bridge vibrations and potential foot entrapment or crush injuries caused by the movement between the clip-on structure and the truss bridge deck.

In contrast to events such as the Auckland Marathon – where numbers can be effectively capped and movement is dispersed – uncontrolled groups such as protests typically gather in dense groups.

This concentrated crowd presence significantly increases structural loading and stress on the bridge and NZTA does not consider it is safe to facilitate large crowds walking across the bridge in an uncontrolled manner.

MIL OSI