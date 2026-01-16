Kiwis set to receive medal bonuses at Olympic Games

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP / MARCO BERTORELLO

New Zealand athletes will receive a medal-winning bonus in the upcoming Olympic Games.

In addition to sponsorship for the New Zealand Team, Kathmandu will offer bonuses to medal winners at February’s Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The bonus structure has been developed in consultation with the NZOC Athletes’ Commission.

Chair of the NZOC Athletes’ Commission, Richie Patterson said the Commission has enjoyed developing and testing different medal bonus methodologies.

“This is awesome for our Olympic athletes and I’m proud we’re able to help bring this tangible reward to life with thanks to Kathmandu,” said Patterson.

For individual events, a gold medal winner will fetch a $5000 bonus.

And a team event consisting of five or more athletes will share in $25,000 for a gold medal win.

NZOC CEO, Nicki Nicol, is proud that athletes will be further recognised for all their hard work and dedication.

“I think it’s a nice reward; every one of our athletes goes out there and wears the fern with pride, aiming to achieve the very best. For those who do get on the podium, whether at Milano Cortina or Los Angeles, this medal bonus is a great way to say thank you,” she said.

