The Premier Forum for Air Rescue Experts: AirMed World Congress 2026 in Munich

Key Subject: Beyond Boundaries – Cross-Competence Enhancement of Aeromedical Services

Munich to host around 800 professionals from across the globe in September 2026

Lectures, discussions, and hands-on workshops at two venues

Renowned experts from various regions and continents share insights and best practices

MUNICH, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 16 January 2026 – Registration for the AirMed World Congress 2026 is now open. From 16th–18th September 2026, international experts in Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) and Air Ambulance operations will gather in Munich, where the world’s leading forum for aeromedical professionals returns to its roots after 46 years.

Rescue hoist operation. / Philip Bockshammer

Organized by ADAC Luftrettung on behalf of EHAC (European HEMS and Air Ambulance Committee), the event offers physicians, paramedics, nurses, pilots, technical staff, managers, and decision‑makers from around the world a platform to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and explore future trends.

Blood on board: Immediate care for severe blood loss. / ADAC Luftrettung

With speakers and contributors from four continents and nearly 30 countries already confirmed, the congress embodies the global spirit of cooperation in aeromedical services. Several contributions from Asia and Australia will broaden the international perspective even further.

One major thematic focus, HEMS in a Changing World, will address pressing issues such as natural disasters, political tensions, security threats, and evolving healthcare systems – ensuring that no controversial topic is left untouched.

The BERGSON Art Center in Munich will host lectures and panel discussions, while the newly opened ADAC Luftrettung Campus will provide hands‑on workshops and training opportunities. Around 50 sessions and 70 workshops will cover a wide range of subjects, from telemedicine and quality management to simulation‑based training and organizational leadership.

Another highlight will be EHAC’s 25th‑anniversary celebration at Munich’s Hofbräuhaus on 16th September. Registration and ticket sales are now open, with regular updates provided via the official congress newsletter. Participants from around the globe can also look forward to combining their trip with a visit to the world‑famous Oktoberfest, starting on 19th September 2026.

For full program details and registration, visit: www.airmed2026.com

