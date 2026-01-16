Tennis: Mensik v Baez for ASB Classic final

Source: Radio New Zealand

After rain delays and double-duty Jakub Mensik and Sebastian Baez have prevailed to set-up a showdown on centre court in the final of the ASB Classic men’s tennis tournament on Saturday.

Friday started with three quarterfinals still needing to be completed, a catch-up from rain delayed matches on Thursday.

Third seed Mensik began the day by defeating France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals before returning to court to face Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan in the first semifinal.

Mensik finished strongly against Marozsan for a 7-6, 4-6, 6-1 victory which included 16 aces.

The Czech has now won both of the two matches he has played against Marozsan.

Marozsan came into the semifinal on centre court after defeating USA’s Eliot Spizzirri 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 on an outer court in his quarterfinal but could not do enough to upset the highest seed still remaining in the tournament.

Seventh seed Sebastian Baez booked his place in the final after knocking over two Americans.

Baez first upset top seed Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals in a match that Baez led 7-5, 0-1, when the rain became too relentless on Thursday. Baez finished off Shelton with ease on Friday, eventually winning 7-5, 6-3.

The Argentine then turned his attention to a relatively rested Marcos Giron.

Giron’s quarterfinal, against Italy’s Luciano Darderi, was the only match completed on Thursday so he was the only semifinalist not playing two matches in a day.

However, Baez was dominant and wasted no time in getting past a player ranked 21 places below him in the world rankings and who had a special exemption to be playing at the Classic.

Baez won the first set 6-1 in 24 minutes and the second set 6-4.

The Auckland final will be the first time Mensik and Baez have played each other.

The Czech is ranked 18th in the world, compared to Baez’s 39th, but Baez has been in top form of late, with Shelton the second top-10 player he has beaten already this year.

Baez is also undefeated in 2026 after playing in the United Cup in Australia for Argentina before coming the to Classic, whereas Mensik’s had two losses at the United Cup.

After Saturday’s final in Auckland the players will be making a swift exit to Melbourne for the Australian Open which begins on Sunday.

In the first Grand Slam of the year, Mensik’s first round match is against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta and Baez will play a familiar face in Mpetshi Perricard.

