NZTA warning Wellingtonians to expect traffic delays ahead of long weekend

The transport agency is warning drivers to expect delays on Wellington’s Transmission Gully over the long weekend and is encouraging those travelling to keep an eye on the weather and the latest road conditions.

According to NZTA cameras, traffic on SH2 at Melling was building by 4pm on Friday amid rainy conditions, with MetService forecasting showers to continue into Saturday.

Traffic heading north out of the city at the SH1/2 interchange appeared to be flowing freely.

NZTA said motorists should expect lane closures and temporary speed limits on Transmission Gully/SH1, as chip seal works and pavement reconstruction continued.

It said night-time road closures in both the north and southbound directions would resume from Monday 19 January at 9pm, with detours in place.

It asked drivers to be careful.

“Chip seal works are happening in both the southbound and northbound lanes next week, so people should follow the advertised speed limit, as loose chip can fly and cause damage to vehicles.”

NZTA regional manager Mark Owner urged drivers “to do the right thing on the roads” , this weekend, to be patient, and ensure everyone was wearing seatbelts.

“It is the simplest thing to do and, if the worst happens, it can mean the difference between life or death. Please, make it click.”

He said too often small mistakes had devastating consequences.

“Driver distraction, fatigue, impatience – they can all lead bad decisions.

“And remember, it’s not just you that bears the brunt of a mistake. It is also your passengers, other drivers on the road around you, and anyone in the near vicinity,” he said.

Owen recommended drivers use NZTA’s Journey Planner to avoid peak holiday traffic.

“If you can, time your trip to avoid these times. Your passengers will very likely thank you for it,” he said.

