Police commencing rescue operation on SH 2 between Ōpōtiki and Matawai

Police are commencing a rescue operation to remove members of the public stuck in between land slips on Waioeka Gorge, State Highway 2 between Ōpōtiki and Matawai.

Police are working with partner agencies on the rescue operation.

If you have any loved ones travelling on State Highway 2 in the area, that haven’t checked in with you, please contact 105.

Please quote event number P065149924.

Earlier today, Police alerted motorists to avoid the area and expect delays through the detours in place.

