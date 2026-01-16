Police believe Onehunga shooting that left one critically injured was a targeted attack

Source: Radio New Zealand

Kim Baker Wilson / RNZ

Police investigating a shooting that’s left a person critically injured believe it was a targeted attack.

They are now appealing for information or any security camera footage from Arthur Street in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga.

The shooting victim was transported to Auckland Hospital by St John and is still in a critical condition

Police say residents can expect to see more officers in the area, but there is no risk to the public.

Police said they received reports a person had received injuries consistent with a gunshot wound at a property shortly after 11am.

A woman who lived near the dairy said its owners were due to go to Dubai on Saturday for their son’s wedding. They were a lovely family, the woman – who did not want to be named – said.

She said the family had been running it for a long time.

“My daughter was home alone and I came home from work and drove my car into the garage, and I saw a policeman with a big gun on the corner,” she said.

“I was worried obviously for my daughter, she didn’t hear it.”

The woman said it was “a really sad thing”.

A person living opposite the cordoned property said her granddaughter heard a loud crashing bang.

An increased police presence will remain in the area while an investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police.

