A first look at Liam Lawson’s F1 car for 2026

Racing Bulls have unveiled their 2026 Formula One livery, introduced Liam Lawson’s new teammate and showcased a new partnership with Ford at an event at the Central Michigan train station.

On Friday (New Zealand time) in front of 1500 guests the New Zealand driver joined the team’s new driver Arvid Lindblad, chief executive Peter Bayer and team principal Alan Permane to show-off the new livery which retains an all-white look, enhanced by a subtle nod to its partnership with Ford.

Blue accents now trace the contours of the chassis, which the team described as elevating the design with a sharper, more streamlined finish.

“Launching the 2026 livery here in Detroit makes the moment feel even more special,” Lawson said.

“The history of innovation in this place really reflects what this team is building for the future. The partnership between Ford and Red Bull, the energy around the team, and the ambition for what’s ahead make this an incredibly exciting time to be part of VCARB. I’m more motivated than ever to push forward and help turn that vision into results on track.”

For the upcoming season Racing Bulls, along with the Red Bull team, will race with Ford manufactured power units in the cars.

“2026 represents one of the biggest technical resets Formula One has seen, and partnering with Ford at the very start of this journey is hugely significant for us,” Permane said.

“The Red Bull Ford Powertrains project brings together world-class engineering, innovation and racing DNA, and it puts us in a strong position as the sport enters this new era. We have been working closely with the team and are proud of what the Red Bull family have developed. It’s something we’re excited to have in our race car as we hit the track in the coming weeks.”

It is the first time Red Bull have manufactured their own power unit.

Testing for F1 starts in Bahrain in February.

