March planned across Auckland Harbour Bridge has permit declined

A planned protest across the Auckland Harbour Bridge organised by the Freedom and Rights Coalition has had its permit declined.

The event is being organised for 31 January by the Brian Tamaki-associated protest group.

Transport Agency national manager maintenance and operations Andrew Clark said there was a very high threshold for accepting requests to access the bridge for special events.

NZTA declined the request for access on 31 January because the traffic management plan provided did not meet the criteria, he said.

“The Auckland Harbour Bridge is New Zealand’s most critical transport asset and is designed for a steady flow of vehicles. The bridge is not designed for use by pedestrians,” Clark said.

“Large groups of people walking across the Auckland Harbour Bridge generates swaying of the structure, which causes vibrations leading to large movement between the clip-ons and the central truss bridge lanes.”

Clark said the timing and duration of these sorts of events over the Auckland Harbour Bridge also caused substantial and widespread disruption to Auckland’s transport network.

Police said a significant police operation was well-advanced in its planning.

Superintendent Naila Hassan said any unlawful access to the motorway would be met with enforcement action.

“Police recognise the right to peaceful and lawful protest. Any access to the motorway network requires a permit, and as no such permit has been issued. Any protest action on the Auckland Harbour Bridge would be unlawful,” she said.

“Police has been advised recent marches on the ‘clip-on’ lanes posed a risk of damage to infrastructure and put participants at risk of serious injury.

“This advice has changed Police’s position on facilitating any future access for marching across the bridge.”

Hassan said any protest action through the centre lanes of the bridge would most likely force the closure of at least all lanes in one direction of the bridge.

“This could also potentially put lives at risk due to attendees’ proximity to live traffic and disruption to emergency services,” she said.

“The right to protest must be balanced against the rights of the community and road users to go about their lawful activities.”

Hassan said police had offered to work with organisers on finding a suitable location so that they could carry out peaceful and lawful protest.

RNZ has approached the Freedom and Rights Coalition for comment.

