Police rescue underway near Gisborne after slips block SH2 in Waioeka Gorge

A police rescue is underway to reach people stuck in between land slips blocking State Highway 2 in the East Coast’s Waioeka Gorge.

The Transport Agency (NZTA) said the road would remain closed between Matawai and Waioweka, after slips and surface flooding meant it was not safe to clear debris.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander Inspector Nicky Cooney said police were working with partner agencies on the rescue operation.

“If you have any loved ones travelling on State Highway 2 in the area, that haven’t checked in with you, please contact 105.

“Please quote event number P065149924.”

Although SH2 between Matawai and Gisborne had reopened at 6pm Friday, the closure meant the arterial route would not connect to the rest of the North Island.

Drivers using that section of SH2 were advised to continue driving to the conditions and with caution on this stretch of road and throughout the region.

Road users in the area should stay alert to the potential for more flooding, debris and short notice closures, NZTA said.

