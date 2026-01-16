Man injured after being hit by car in Wellington

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A man has been injured after being hit by a vehicle in the Wellington suburb of Newtown.

Emergency services were called to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Riddiford Street about 6.40pm on Friday.

Police said the pedestrian had moderate to serious injuries.

“There will be some disruption to traffic flow while emergency services work at the scene, especially in the south bound lane of Riddiford Street.

“Motorists are advised to take alternative routes,” police said.

“Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand