ONYX Hospitality Group Partners with Yee Fung Group to Launch “Y Hotel Nanshan Shenzhen”, Expanding its Portfolio in China

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 January 2026 – ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading Southeast Asian hospitality management company specialising in hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, is proud to announce its new partnership with Yee Fung Group to operate Y Hotel Nanshan in Shenzhen, People’s Republic of China.

ONYX Hospitality Group oversees renowned brands including Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence across key destinations in the Asia–Pacific region. This agreement marks another significant milestone in strengthening ONYX’s presence in the Chinese market. Scheduled to open in Q4 2026, the hotel supports ONYX’s long-term growth strategy as it works toward its target of managing more than 75 properties by 2030.

Mr Yuthachai Charanachitta, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Hospitality Group, commented: “This collaboration reflects the strong confidence Yee Fung Group has in ONYX, following our successful partnership in managing Y Hotel Hong Kong. It represents a significant step forward in building on that success and further expanding ONYX’s presence in the Greater China market. At the same time, this partnership reinforces ONYX’s position as a distinctive ‘Regional Player’, well-positioned for stable and sustainable growth across the region.”

Y Hotel Nanshan Shenzhen featuring 82 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and suites, located within YEE FUNG PLACE on a strategically significant site surrounded by key national infrastructure. The area is supported by five major national sea and land ports, including Shekou, Chiwan and Mawan, servicing more than 150 shipping routes. It is also situated at the heart of one of China’s leading innovation and industrial hubs, home to sectors such as integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, biomedicine and the marine economy, alongside more than 50 specialised industrial parks.

Y Hotel Nanshan Shenzhen is ideally suited for leisure travellers, offering convenient accessibility just 35 minutes from Shenzhen Baoan International Airport and 31 minutes from Shenzhen North Railway Station, and only 650 metres from Lilin Subway Station. The surrounding area features vibrant food markets and nightlife destinations such as Nanyi Fang, Shekou Sea World, Green World and Houhai, as well as cultural and recreational attractions including Shenzhen Poly Theatre, Shenzhen Talent Park, Nanshan Museum, Nanshan Park and Shenzhen Bay Park. Guests will also find leading shopping centres nearby, including Walmart, Xinhe Shopping Plaza, Garden City, Haiya Mega Mall, Coastal City and Shenzhen Bay MixC.

Furthermore, the hotel is located close to the headquarters of major national technology companies such as ZTE, Tencent, Huawei, Alibaba, Han’s Laser and Mindray, as well as Shenzhen University, positioning it as both a relaxing retreat and a strategic hub for business travellers seeking comfort alongside a distinctive lifestyle experience.

