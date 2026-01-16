Funeral service to be held today for Sir Tim Shadbolt

Source: Radio New Zealand

A funeral service to publicly mark Sir Tim Shadbolt’s life and legacy will be held in Invercargill this afternoon.

Tributes have been flowing in for the former mayor of Waitematā and Invercargill since he died last week, describing him as a colourful and charismatic character who championed local politics and his city.

Sir Tim was made a Knight Companion of New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2019 New Year’s Honours List for his services to local government and the community.

The funeral service will be held at Invercargill’s Civic Theatre from 2pm with doors open from 1pm.

The service will also be livestreamed on the Invercargill City Council’s website.

After the service, the funeral procession would leave for the Invercargill Airport – home to the Sir Tim Shadbolt Terminal, via Tay Street and Clyde Street, before making its way to Eastern Cemetery for a private interment.

Anyone who wants to pay their respects is invited to line the streets for the procession.

Sir Tim first came into the national spotlight as a student activist in the 1960s, drawing attention to issues including apartheid and the Vietnam War.

He donned the mayoral chains for the first time in Waitematā in 1983, holding them for six years.

He tried his luck again in 1992, standing for mayor in Auckland, Waitākere and Dunedin.

While he was unsuccessful in those races, he breezed into the top job the following year during a by-election in Invercargill.

He also dabbled in national politics, becoming the New Zealand First candidate for the Selwyn by-election in 1994 – less than a day after joining the party.

Sir Tim served in Invercargill until 1995, but was re-elected in 1998 and held onto the mayoral chains until an unsuccessful tilt in 2022.

With the city in decline, he championed the Zero Fees scheme at the Southland Institute of Technology, in a bid to attract more to the south and keep more young people in the region.

Major buildings including Stadium Southland were built during his term, and others including the Civic Theatre were refurbished.

On the screen, he competed on Dancing with the Stars, broke the world record for the longest television interview – just over 26 hours – and made cameo appearances in the 2017 remake of Goodbye Pork Pie and The World’s Fastest Indian.

He became known as the man who put Invercargill on the map, with Invercargill Airport officially naming the Sir Tim Shadbolt Terminal last year to mark his legacy.

In a statement announcing his passing, his partner Asha Dutt said they lost the cornerstone of their family and the man who devoted himself to promoting Invercargill for almost 30 years.

“Tim was a kind-hearted man who cared deeply about the people around him. He was a champion for the underdog and an active political campaigner from his student days of anti-war protest, his activism for Māori rights, and his fight to keep the Southern Institute of Technology and Zero Fees autonomous.

“Tim will be remembered with gratitude, respect, and affection for his commitment to the south and his passion for life.”

