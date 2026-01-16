Top seed Ben Shelton in strife as rain disrupts ASB Classic

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Rain wreaked havoc on the ASB tennis Classic in Auckland on Thursday, with just one quarter-final in the men’s singles able to be completed.

Marcos Giron’s three-set win over Luciano Darderi took almost seven hours due to weather delays, the American eventually prevailing over the fourth seed 1-6 7-5 6-4.

“With the rain, I just thought, ‘it’s a new set, start over.’ There’s a solution here, I knew I wasn’t that far off in the first, even though I got beat 6-1. It was just tightening the bolts and I won a few more of those close games,” the American said.

The remaining three quarterfinals have been rescheduled for an earlier start time this morning.

Among them will be top seed and fan favourite Ben Shelton who found himself a set down when his match was officially suspended.

Argentina’s Sebastian Baez led Shelton 7-5, 0-1, when the rain became too relentless.

The match will resume following the completion of Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard against Jakub Mensik with the winner to meet Giron later in the day.

In the final top eight clash on court one at Stanley Street, Eliot Spizzirri and Fabian Marozsan will recommence their battle where Marozsan is ahead five games to four in the first set.

In doubles action, Kiwis Finn Reynolds and James Watt meet Robert Galloway and Alexander Erler in their quarterfinal match-up.

Play will start at the earlier time of 11am.

