One dead after two-vehicle crash in Southland, three injured

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Robin Martin

A person has died following a crash in Winton on Thursday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash on State Highway 6/Great North Road was reported just after 3pm.

One person died at the scene and three other people were injured in the crash.

One person suffered moderate injuries while two people were treated for minor injuries.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway, a police spokesperson said.

