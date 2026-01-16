Fire Safety – Restricted Fire Season in coastal parts of North Otago

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Outdoor fires will need a permit in the coastal area of North Otago from Monday morning, when Fire and Emergency New Zealand brings in a Restricted Fire Season for its Coastal Waitaki Zone.

The zone stretches from just south of Palmerston to the Waitaki River and extends about 50km inland.

Inland Otago is already in a Restricted Fire Season, including Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago and northern parts of the Waitaki District.

District Commander Craig Gold says that the latest change in fire season reflects the increasing levels of fire risk around Otago. In spite of intermittent rain, vegetation is drying out rapidly and will burn readily.

Declaring a Restricted Fire Season means that farmers, contractors, forestry contractors and others can still carry out controlled burns on their land if they need to, but they will have a permit which provides clear guidelines and advice on how to use fire safely.

There are exemptions for cultural cooking fires, but other types of recreational fires like campfires and bonfires will also need a permit, obtained in advance.