Manufacturing starts year by shifting up a gear

Source: New Zealand Government

New data showing New Zealand manufacturing is experiencing its highest level of activity since December 2021 signals a strong start to the year, Small Business and Manufacturing Minister Chris Penk says.

The latest BNZ – BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) shows the seasonally adjusted PMI for December has risen by 4.4 points compared to November, bringing it to 56.1.

“This is an incredibly positive signal, as a PMI reading above 50.0 indicates the manufacturing industry is generally expanding. The data suggests New Zealand manufacturing growth is outperforming major economies including the United States, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Australia,” Mr Penk says.

“The success of manufacturing is central to the health of the New Zealand economy. The sector directly employs more than 220,000 people, contributes around eight percent of GDP and accounts for 60 percent of our exports.

“We know some manufacturers felt the pinch of harder months last year. Today’s great news coupled with a 1.1 percent uptick for national GDP in the September quarter indicates a brighter future for businesses.

“The Government is focused on setting the right conditions and fixing the basics so that businesses can thrive. Manufacturers are turning that certainty into growth through hard work and innovation.

“The creativity and resilience of the sector, and its contribution to national prosperity deserve to be celebrated. It’s therefore my pleasure to announce the second annual Minister for Manufacturing Awards will be held at Auckland Showgrounds on 27 May.

“This year’s awards will again recognise the Manufacturer of the Year, Manufacturing Leader of the Year, Apprentice of the Year and Excellence in Process Innovation. It will also introduce three new categories.

“This includes a dedicated Manufacturer of the Year award for businesses with fewer than 50 Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTEs). With around 97 percent of manufacturers falling into this group, opening a new category ensures small businesses receive the recognition they deserve.

“An Emerging Manufacturer Leader of the Year award is also being added to shine a spotlight on the next generation of innovators and trailblazers, alongside a Manufacturing Lifetime & Legacy Award to honour those who have shaped the sector into what it is today.

“Entries for the 2026 awards open on 23 February until 31 March, and I encourage manufacturers to join in celebrating their successes by making a submission.”

Notes to editor:

The Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) can be found here .

The Minister for Manufacturing Awards will be hosted by Mr Penk in collaboration with Advancing Manufacturing Aotearoa.

Requests for Award Category Information Packs can be directed to info@amanz.nz .

Award categories include: Manufacturing Lifetime & Legacy Award Emerging Manufacturing Leader of the Year Manufacturer of the Year (FTE 50+) Manufacturer of the Year (FTE under 50) Manufacturing Leader of the Year Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year Excellence in Process Innovation



