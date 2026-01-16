Northland News – Marris to head Kaipara Moana Remediation Operations

Source: Northland Regional Council



Kaipara District Council (KDC) chief executive Jason Marris has been appointed the new Pou Tātaki (General Manager) of Kaipara Moana Remediation (KMR) operational arm Kaipara Maurikura.

Kaipara Moana Remediation Joint Committee Chair Tame Te Rangi says Mr Marris offers a profile of more than 25 years of experience in leading, motivating, and developing multi-disciplinary professional teams.

Whangārei-based Mr Marris has been Chief Executive of KDC since November 2022 and has also held management roles at the Whangarei District and Auckland Councils. Prior to his local government career, he spent approximately 12 years with the New Zealand Defence Force.

Tame Te Rangi says Mr Marris will lead a 12-strong team at Kaipara Maurikura, a collaboration to reduce the impact of sediment on the mauri of Kaipara Moana, Aotearoa’s largest harbour system which spans 6000 square kilometres across both Northland and Auckland, including more than 8000km of rivers and streams.

The organisation’s long-term goal is to halve sediment flows into the Kaipara. Across the headwaters of the key river system catchments, KMR invests in projects to restore wetlands, fence off rivers and streams, and plant trees or regenerate forest in the riparian margins and on erosion-prone areas.

Tame Te Rangi says Mr Marris – who will take up his new role in mid-April – is passionate about creating alignment between people, strategy, policy, and operations to deliver impactful work programmes.

“Known as a values-driven leader and a true people person, Jason works effectively across all levels of an organisation and excels at viewing challenges from multiple perspectives.”

Tame Te Rangi thanked KMR’s Acting Pou Tātaki Emma Doré, who has helmed the organisation since former Pou Tātaki Justine Daw resigned from her role in early December.