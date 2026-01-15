Coalition pushes go on fresh tourism campaigns to promote regions

Source: Radio New Zealand

The government has announced five new tourism campaigns to lure more visitors from the United States, Canada and Australia.

It’s part of a sustained push to promote a wider range of holiday destinations through the $10 million Regional Tourism Boost.

Today’s second tranche of campaigns includes a $1.2 million project targeting Americans and Canadians, coordinated by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

A $1 million campaign to attract Australians from the eastern seaboard to alpine and coastal regions within the central South Island will be led by ChristchurchNZ.

Further north, a $600,000 cycling initiative to attract more Australian holidaymakers to the country’s bike trails will be led by Destination Great Lake Taupō.

Two separate $459,000 projects will be run to draw Australians from the Gold Coast and Sydney to both the lower South Island and heart of the North Island.

These campaigns will be led by Great South and seven associated Regional Tourism Organisations, and Hamilton & Waikato Tourism respectively.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said the coalition wanted visitors to experience more of what New Zealand had to offer.

This included helping the regions shine by supporting local businesses and encouraging tourists to explore beyond the usual hotspots, she said.

“Whether it’s cycling the Great Lake Trails in Taupō, tasting pinot noir in Waipara Valley, enjoying speciality cheese in Ōamaru or admiring Southland’s fiords, our visitors really can do it all,” she said.

“By highlighting time-limited travel and accommodation deals, and regionally distinctive hospitality experiences, we’re making it easier for international travellers to enjoy New Zealand during the quieter autumn and early winter months.”

The campaigns announced today mean all of the $10 million Regional Tourism Boost funding has now been allocated.

The fund has supported a total nine campaigns, the first four of which were announced last November.

The Regional Tourism Boost is part of the government’s $70 million Major Events and Tourism Package, set up to support recovery and growth in the tourism sector.

