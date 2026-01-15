Watch Live: Ministers mark start of new granny flats rules

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Housing, Building and Associate Finance Ministers are speaking to media ahead of the government’s rules allowing small dwellings taking effect.

The new rules allow a small dwelling with a simple design of up to 70 square metres to be built without a resource consent, and are in effect from today.

Homeowners must notify their local council before building, and once it is completed, and work must be carried out or supervised by licensed builders.

Variations and exemptions must be taken into account.

Chris Bishop, Chris Penk and Shane Jones are visiting a granny flat in Auckland’s Riverhead and are expected to talk up the changes as well as shifts in national direction linked to the government’s resource management reforms.

