Fatal Crash, SH30, Tikitere

Two people have died following a serious crash in Tikitere early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the two vehicle crash on State Highway 30 at around 4.20am.

Sadly, two people were located deceased at the scene.

One other person received moderate injuries.

Road closures remain in place while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

Diversions are in place at the intersections of State Highway 30/State Highway 33 and State Highway 30/Matahi Road.

Motorists are asked to follow diversions and expect delays.

