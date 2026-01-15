Electrifying growth: Infrastructure and energy RMA national direction changes

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government’s important changes to boost infrastructure delivery, including our supply of renewable energy come into effect today, say RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop, Energy Minister Simon Watts, and Infrastructure and RMA Reform Under-Secretary Simon Court.

The Government has introduced one new piece of National Direction under the RMA and amended two others to boost the delivery of infrastructure and renewables:

A National Policy Statement for Infrastructure (new)

The National Policy Statement for Renewable Electricity Generation (amended)

The National Policy Statement for Electricity Networks (amended)

“The RMA is a direct contributor to New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit. It drives up costs, slows projects down, and has become a complicated nightmare for councils and developers alike,” Mr Bishop says.

“A 2022 study for the Infrastructure Commission by Sapere found that developers collectively spend $1.29 billion each year getting projects consented and consenting costs have risen 70 per cent since 2014. Paperwork has taken priority over progress.

“The new National Policy Statement for Infrastructure introduces a set of policies designed to support the development, operation, and upgrading of infrastructure throughout New Zealand.

“It is staggering that despite infrastructure’s importance to the economy, New Zealand has not had a NPS for Infrastructure until now. We are focused on fixing the basics and building the future, laying the foundations to grow the economy and create jobs.

“The new NPS puts into force the crucial role infrastructure plays in the nation’s economy, resilience, and climate adaptation, helping to ensure that these assets are protected and effectively managed for the long term.

“Making these changes now mean that New Zealanders can see some of the benefits from a more enabling, simpler planning system now, rather than waiting until our new planning system fully takes effect. The changes were extensively consulted on last year.”

“The absence of national direction to promote the delivery of infrastructure through our planning system has left infrastructure suffocated beneath the excesses of other matters the RMA has regulated,” Mr Court says.

“The horror stories I experienced from my civil engineering days have only been getting worse and more frequent. Good projects are consistently being cut off at the knees.

“The NPS for Infrastructure will restore proportionality and give councils, communities, and investors clear and consistent direction that roads, pipes, and power lines are essential.”

“These new and updated National Policy Statements will form the first tranche of revised National Direction under the new planning system and have been designed to integrate into the new system as cleanly as possible,” Mr Bishop says.

Mr Watts says these changes will cut red tape holding back renewable electricity generation, and electricity transmission and distribution.

“To give a practical example of how the RMA currently operates, in 2003 the Te Apiti windfarm site took 77 days to consent and had 20 conditions attached to that consent. In contrast, the Mill Creek windfarm site, completed in 2014, took 1,437 days, and had 90 conditions attached. This is unacceptable if we want to take renewables seriously.

“The updated National Policy Statement for Renewable Electricity Generation has been strengthened to make the consenting of renewable electricity projects easier, including those that are small-scale and community led.

“We’ve expanded the previous transmission-only focus to now include both transmission and distribution networks. It provides clearer and more consistent direction for planning and consenting new network proposals, supports routine maintenance and upgrades, and strengthens protections against incompatible neighbouring activities.

“New Zealand has an exciting future powered by renewable electricity. Through electrification, we will supercharge our economy, tackle climate change, and strengthen our energy security. The changes coming into force today brings us closer to this future.”

Notes to editor:

National Direction refers to the rules and policies under the RMA that guide how councils develop and implement local plans and make consent decisions.

Ten new or amended national direction instruments come into force today, forming the first tranche of significant national direction package after being consulted on in 2025.

The new and amended instruments were formally gazetted on 18 December 2025 and take legal effect on 15 January 2026.

More guidance and information about the changes can be found here.

A second tranche of RMA national direction instruments, including five further National Environmental Standards, will be considered by Cabinet in the coming months.

Integration With the New Planning System

All amended and new RMA national direction instruments will continue to operate under the RMA and will be integrated into the new planning system.

The Planning Bill and the Natural Environment Bill, introduced in December 2025, will establish a modern framework for national direction, ensuring councils, iwi, and applicants experience a smooth transition and continued clarity.

MIL OSI