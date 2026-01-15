Search for tramper in Kahurangi National Park suspended

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZ Police

The search for missing tramper Graham Garnett, 66, who failed to return from a hike in the Kahurangi National Park on December 30, has been suspended.

Police Search and Rescue sergeant Jonny Evans said the decision follows extensive searches of the area.

The search for Garnett involved four specialist canyon teams who were flown to Motueka to assist, as well as a Defence Force NH90 helicopter.

Evans said Garnett’s family have passed on their immense gratitude to all who were involved in the search.

“Police continue to support the family in their ongoing efforts to bring Graham home and we remain ready to respond if new information comes to light,” Evans said.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand