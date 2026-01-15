Crash: SH1, Waipapakauri

Source: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a crash north of Waipapakauri, in the Far North.

The two-vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 1, near Ogle Drive, at 4.45pm.

Both lanes of the highway are currently blocked.

At least seven people, from both vehicles, have sustained injuries in the crash.

At this stage three people are in a serious condition and four people are in a moderate condition.

Some of those injured will be airlifted to hospital.

Emergency services will work to reopen a lane as soon as possible.

