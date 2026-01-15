Proposed temporary fisheries closure and netting ban at Tutukaka Harbour, Ngunguru Bay and surrounding areas, Northland

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries
The Whāngai Mokopuna Rohe Moana Tangata Kaitiaki (Ngāti Takapari, Te Waiariki, Ngāti Korora) have requested a 2-year fisheries closure and net prohibition, under section 186A of the Fisheries Act 1996.
Consultation opened on 15 January and submissions close at 5pm on Monday 2 March 2026
Proposed fisheries closure
The proposed fisheries closure would prohibit the harvesting of cockle, garfish, mussel, octopus, pāua, pipi, rock lobster, rock oyster, sea cucumber, seahorse, starfish, tuatua, and various species of crab and sea snail.
The proposed area is called Rehuotane Ki Tai. It includes the New Zealand fisheries waters between the Middle Gable, north of Tutukaka Head, Northland, and Paparoa, north of Parauwanui Beach, Northland, and offshore approximately 3 nautical miles. The area includes the:
- Horahora River, upstream to near the intersection of Pataua North Road and Mangahui Road, and
- Ngunguru River, upstream to near the intersection of Ngunguru Road and Old Kiripaka Road.
The proposed closure area covers about 73.6 square kilometres.
In December 2025, the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries announced new sustainability measures for the Northland spiny rock lobster fishery (CRA 1) and the national packhorse rock lobster fishery (PHC 1). These measures include area closures for spiny rock lobster fishing, as well as new recreational daily limits for packhorse rock lobster. Further information can be found on the consultation page.
Review of rock lobster fishery management measures for urchin barrens in northeastern New Zealand
Proposed net prohibition
The proposed net prohibition would ban the use of fishing nets within Tutukaka Harbour, the Ngunguru River, and the Horahora River, including the Ngunguru and Horahora estuaries.
Letter requesting the closure and net prohibition
Application for extension of section 186A temporary closure – Rehuotane Ki Tai [PDF, 404 KB]
Related document and map
Benthic habitat survey and trial kina removals in the Whāngai Mokopuna Rohe Moana [PDF, 6.7 MB]
Map of the proposed fisheries closure and net prohibition (Rehuotane Ki Tai) [PDF, 672 KB]
Making your submission
Submissions close at 5pm on Monday 2 March 2026.
Email your submission to FMSubmissions@mpi.govt.nz
While we prefer email, you can post your submission to:
Fisheries management – spatial allocations
Fisheries New Zealand
PO Box 2526
Wellington 6140.
Public notice
A public notice about the call for submissions is scheduled to appear in the Northland Age and Northern Advocate on 15 January 2026.
Related information
Section 186A of the Fisheries Act 1996 allows the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries to temporarily close an area, or temporarily restrict or prohibit the use of any fishing method in respect of an area, if satisfied that the closure, restriction, or prohibition will recognise and provide for the use and management practices of tangata whenua in the exercise of non-commercial fishing rights.
Submissions are public information
Note that all, part, or a summary of your submission may be published on this website. Most often this happens when we issue a document that reviews the submissions received.
People can also ask for copies of submissions under the Official Information Act 1982 (OIA). The OIA says we must make the content of submissions available unless we have good reason for withholding it. Those reasons are detailed in sections 6 and 9 of the OIA.
If you think there are grounds to withhold specific information from publication, make this clear in your submission or contact us. Reasons may include that it discloses commercially sensitive or personal information. However, any decision MPI makes to withhold details can be reviewed by the Ombudsman, who may direct us to release it.