Police seized gun from family’s home hours before fatal Waitārere Beach shooting

Police seized a dismantled a gun, parts and ammo from a Waitārere Beach property a few hours before returning to find a man dead and three others with gunshot wounds.

The survivors – a 46-year-old woman and two males aged 17 and 21 – remain critically wounded in Wellington Hospital.

The man who died has been named by his sister as 60-year-old Benjamin Harry Timmins.

A young girl at the scene is being cared for by family.

Police are not looking for anyone else.

A 111 call was made shortly after midnight Wednesday, but it can now be revealed police were first called to the address at 7.15pm.

Inspector Ross Grantham said police went to the property after a person reported locating what they believed to be a firearm in a shed at the property.

“Police located and seized a dismantled firearm, firearms parts and ammunition.

“The items were seized with the intent of forensically examining them and considering any firearms-related charges that might be applicable, given that nobody residing at the property was the holder of a firearms licence.”

Police were called back to the property just a few hours later, where they found one person deceased and three people critically injured.

“As we work to understand how and why this tragic incident occurred, the information gathered in the earlier visit to the address by our officers will form part of our enquiries.

“I know the way events unfolded that night will weigh heavily on all those involved, but I’m confident the officers who responded to that earlier call did everything correctly and appropriately, based on the information they had to hand.”

On Facebook, Timmins’ sister said he was her rock, her friend, her protector “and above all, my brother”.

“I will miss him.” she said.

She said it was with the “heaviest of broken hearts” that she was sharing that he was dead.

“The last of the good old boys,” she wrote. “Loved friend, father, and brother. Trickster, funny fella, all round solid gold.”

She added that there would be a private cremation.

Grantham earlier said officers were at the property within eight minutes of the second call.

“The quick response by police likely saved the three victims’ lives. Our officers were confronted with a harrowing scene that no one should have to witness.”

The body of the dead man is still at the scene and will be removed tomorrow.

Inspector Grantham said a scene examination will continue for the next few days.

“Locals can expect to see a police presence in the area for the time being.

“I would like to commend everyone who was involved in this harrowing ordeal, from those who called emergency services, as well as first responders at the scene.”

