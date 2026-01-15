Pinched petrol leads to pricey penalty

Source: New Zealand Police

An east Auckland man’s charges stepped up a gear after Police made an expensive and unexpected discovery at his property.

Police had executed a search warrant at an address in Juliet Avenue, Howick as part of an investigation into a series of petrol drive-offs across the wider area.

Senior Sergeant Simon Cornish, of Counties Manukau East Police, says upon arrival at the property, a man was seen at the back of the house attempting to flee.

“Police believed he was discarding evidence in the back yard.

“He was subsequently placed under arrest and it was found a set of keys had been thrown into an outside shed.”

Senior Sergeant Cornish says Police then searched the area, locating the set of keys, which then led to the discovery of a stolen Audi Q7 parked just 300 metres down the road.

“Following a number of enquiries it was found the vehicle had been taken during an unreported burglary at an Island View Terrace property, where the owners were overseas.

“Police have managed to contact the homeowners to advise them of the situation,” he says.

“Safe to say they were very grateful to be made aware of what had occurred and to learn the vehicle had been recovered.

“This is a great example of quick thinking and collaboration between staff, which resulted in a great find.”

A 32-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today facing a number of charges including burglary, theft, receiving property, possession for supply of cannabis and resisting Police.

