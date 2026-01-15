Red-hot Black Cap Daryl Mitchell scales new heights

Source: Radio New Zealand

Black Caps match-winner Daryl Mitchell concedes he’s at the peak of his powers and finally feels “comfortable about how I go about my batting” in international cricket.

Mitchell unfurled another match-winning knock in the second ODI win by seven wickets over India in Rajkot, his unbeaten 131 continuing a majestic run of form in the 50-over format.

The 34-year-old has scored 936 runs at an average of 72.0 over his last 16 ODI innings, often steering New Zealand home or providing an important boost in setting a target.

His latest innings may well be enough to propel him from second to first in the format’s ICC batting rankings, lifting him ahead of Indian talisman Virat Kohli.

Mitchell’s brilliantly paced 117-ball knock was his eighth ton, but more importantly to him, it was at the heart of a Black Caps win as they completed their highest successful chase in an ODI in India.

“I just love playing for my country. I love travelling the world and playing international cricket and I’m lucky to do that across all three formats,” he said.

“My job’s to help us win games of cricket and I was able to do that tonight.”

Mitchell’s knock exemplified why he has thrived of late, helping New Zealand recover from 46-2, putting on 162 for the third wicket with Will Young (87) before swinging momentum by targeting India’s key spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Ranked the world’s premier ODI bowler, Yadav leaked 82 runs from his 10 overs, unable to contain Mitchell’s guile.

“As New Zealanders, we don’t grow up on these surfaces. We grow up on bouncy, grassy wickets and the nature of playing international cricket is you have to find ways all around the world,” Mitchell said.

“For me, it’s been a learning process over several years now. I’m comfortable with how I want to go about my batting in these conditions and trying to find ways to put the bowlers under pressure.

“Whether that’s using your feet, sweep, using the crease – there are different ways to put pressure on them.

“The likes of Kuldeep and Ravi Jadeja, who are accurate and bowl so well, you keep finding ways to put pressure on them.

“It’s constantly adapting to what the surface is dictating. I guess today the surface was a lot lower and slower so it was a lot easier to go square, rather than down the ground, at times.

“It’s about being smart with your boundary options.

Mitchell accelerated to finish with 11 fours and two sixes, and was still at the crease when victory was achieved with 15 balls to spare.

He fell three runs short of his highest ODI score – achieved in India two years ago – and lifted his career average to a remarkable 56.73, the second-highest figure behind Kohli’s 58.45 among all batsmen to have played 50 or more ODIs.

The series is 1-1 ahead of the third and final game in Indore on Sunday, where Mitchell and his team will target a first ever ODI series win in India.

