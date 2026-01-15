Melco chef selected for global Young Chefs Programme

Source: Media Outreach

Morpheus at City of Dreams Macau

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 January 2026 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment is committed to promoting Whole Person Development, while actively deepening Macau’s role as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy and enhancing its influence on the global culinary stage. The Company is pleased to announce that Ms. Safa Rodas, Head Chef of L’ATTITUDE at Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau, has been selected for the Young Chefs Programmme (YCP).

Jointly organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Forum (WFF), the YCP selects ten young chefs aged 18 to 35 worldwide to leverage culinary practices in driving agrifood system transformation and sustainable development. From advancing better nutrition to promoting food security and biodiversity, the YCP’s ultimate goal is to nurture leaders who can inspire and guide fellow chefs to advocate for more sustainable and healthier consumption habits. As part of the WFF Youth Initiative’s mission, the YCP focuses on the next generation of chefs, providing training, mentorship, and advocacy opportunities, that help participants gain both technical expertise and soft skills to become influential agents of change.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO, Melco, said, “Melco is honored to see Chef Safa selected as one of the ten participants in this global Young Chefs training programme organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the World Food Forum. The YCP places emphasis on empowering young female chefs to ensure more equitable and thriving agrifood systems, which is well aligned with Melco’s goals of supporting youth and female leadership, as well as sustainable development. Melco will continue to develop and support programmes that contribute to Macau’s economic diversification and youth talent development initiatives.”

Ms. Safa Rodas, Head Chef of L’ATTITUDE at Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau

Chef Safa is set to commence the one-year international training programme this month, receiving professional mentorship from the World Association of Chefs’ Societies network and participating in global exchanges. Through this journey, Chef Safa is expected to further broaden her professional perspective, enhance practical capabilities, and apply her learnings to advance the sustainable development of Macau’s culinary industry.

