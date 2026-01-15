Many of Wairarapa’s recent forest fires began in old burn piles, Fire and Emergency says

Source: Radio New Zealand

A small forest fire outside Masterton on Tuesday highlighted the increased risk of forest fires in the region.

Although the Bideford blaze was quickly extinguished, Wairarapa’s mostly dry summers and significant forestry industry have some worried.

However, the region’s biggest forestry firm said it was well prepared.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand community risk manager Phil Soal said many of the forest fires across Wairarapa this month had been started accidentally.

“Over the last month crews have attended a number of callouts after fires have reignited from old burn piles.”

Late last year, at a workshop on climate change organised for the Carterton, Masterton and South Wairarapa district councils, an attendee said he was concerned about possible forest fires.

“We sit out in the country. A lot of us have neighbouring forests – a lot of people are surrounded by forests.”

He said if there were a forest fire, it was possible that the water in farmers’ dams could be used.

“Fires generally occur in summer, so therefore that farmer – relying on the dam for stock water – is he going to say no and then be a party to probably letting the forest fire go and endanger lives?”

Soal agreed it was possible farm dams could be used in a fire emergency, but this was one of many possible water sources.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews would source water from “any sufficient open water supply”, he said.

“Depending on the location of the incident, firefighting water supplies will be taken from a number of places including lakes, rivers, water tankers, oceans and swimming pools. Water could also be taken from farmers’ dams.

“Initially, water supplies will come from our fire trucks and water tankers until a sufficient water supply is established.”

Juken ‘constantly reviewing’ fire dams

Sean McBride is the chief forest officer at Juken New Zealand (JNL), a forestry company that manages 15,000 hectares of forest plantations across Wairarapa.

He said the company had thousands of litres of its own water as well as other firefighting equipment.

Forest owners took their responsibility regarding wildfire risk very seriously, he said, and JNL has an emergency response plan that gets updated annually.

“JNL has installed a number of 1 million-plus litre, lined fire dams at strategic locations throughout our forest estate,” he said.

“These are accessible to both fire appliances and helicopters … We are constantly reviewing the coverage our fire dams give and will be considering new installations in an ongoing basis.

“JNL has invested significantly over our 35-year history in the Wairarapa and have two of our own fire appliances based at our fire station at Waingawa.

“We also have 6km of fire hose, 11 fire pumps, one slip-on unit, access to heavy machinery – bulldozers and excavators – and approximately 50 trained firefighters within our staff and contract workforce.

“JNL management staff are also trained to be able to participate in various roles in an incident management team at any forest fire event.”

He said more than 98 percent of wildfires occurred as a result of human activity.

“If we can implement best practice to reduce the risk of ignition then the impact of wildfire on rural communities is significantly reduced.”

JNL’s plan included forest maps with water source locations, emergency and resource contacts, and response plans scaled to the level of risk.

The plan included wildfire guidelines that complied with the New Zealand Forest Owners Association’s forest fire risk management advice.

Permits needed in restricted season

Soal said Wairarapa was currently in a restricted fire season and he encouraged people to be extra vigilant.

He said property owners needed a permit to light an open-air fire.

“Physically check any burn piles from the last few weeks are fully extinguished. If in doubt, put more water on it to make sure it’s fully extinguished ahead of these extreme conditions.”

People in doubt about smoke or a fire should always call 111.

