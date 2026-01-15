Man, 17, to appear in Youth Court after person shot on Christmas Day in Christchurch

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police have arrested a 17-year-old after a person was shot on Christmas Day in Christchurch, Hornby.

They said they received reports of a man being chased by a group, including a person armed with a gun, just after 6:30pm on December 25.

Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan said a person was later taken to hospital with a suspected gunshot wound, which was not life-threatening.

He said a 17-year-old man was arrested on Thursday charged with wounding with reckless disregard for the safety of others, among other charges.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch Youth Court on Friday.

Police are not looking anyone else in relation to this incident.

