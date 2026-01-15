Helicopters, ambulances sent to crash in Far North’s Waipapakauri

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / St John

Emergency services are responding to a crash in the Far North on Thursday afternoon.

They were alerted to the incident in the small settlement of Waipapakauri at about 4.40pm, and two helicopters as well as two ambulances, two St John rapid response units and an operations manager responded.

St John said it was not yet clear how many people were injured.

