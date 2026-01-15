Loaded firearm found during search

Source: New Zealand Police

Eagle-eyed Police who spotted a vehicle of interest in the Manukau area yesterday afternoon have taken a fully loaded firearm off the streets.

At about 5.40pm, Police observed a vehicle of interest travelling through Manukau on Puhunui Road.

Counties Manukau West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Mohammed Atiq, says upon seeing Police the vehicle fled but was not pursued.

“Eagle was then able to locate the vehicle on Redoubt Road and units cordoned the address.

“The Police Dog Unit tracked a person to a room underneath a house and a search of the property found a fully loaded semi-automatic AK-47 style firearm in a cupboard as well as several parts of a shotgun.”

Inspector Atiq says another person at the address was also taken into custody.

“A 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman are now facing a number of charges, including unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm.

“We are committed to holding offenders to account and delivering on our intent to keep the community safe.

“This is another good result for our team, who continue to be actively engaged in their area.”

The pair will appear in Manukau District Court today.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

