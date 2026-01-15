Disposable Razor: All Blacks coach Scott Robertson expected to get the sack – reports

Source: Radio New Zealand

Paul Thomas / Photosport

Scott “Razor” Robertson, only a few years ago hailed as the future of All Black rugby after taking the Crusaders to multiple Super Rugby championships, could be about to be dumped as All Black coach, according to several media.

1News is reporting NZ Rugby is expected to confirm today that Robertson will be dropped two years into his four year term.

The Irish Independent is reporting that the All Blacks will be plunged into “unprecedented turmoil” with Robertson about to depart his job.

The speculation is so far unconfirmed.

RNZ is contacting NZ Rugby about the rumours but has yet to receive a response.

There has been mounting speculation after an internal report into the 2025 All Black games found dissatisfaction among senior players.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand