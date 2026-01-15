Election 2026: Labour proposes ‘game-changing’ streaming levy to fund local productions

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Producers’ Guild says a levy on the big content streaming companies would be a “game changer” for the country’s screen production industry.

Labour has proposed implementing a streaming levy should it win the election, with the revenue reinvested into local productions.

Its broadcasting and media spokesperson Reuben Davidson said local content had strong economic and cultural value.

“A levy on streamers would ensure big international streaming operators fairly invest directly in local content,” he said.

Irene Gardiner, president of the Screen Production and Development Association (Spada), said as little as five percent of the big streamers’ New Zealand revenue would be worth $25 million a year.

“It can be quite a game changer,” she said.

“The problem that has been caused by the arrival of the streamers on local production everywhere in the world is that it’s massively taken out the advertising revenue which paid for a lot of local content.”

Gardiner, who is also on the RNZ board of governors, said two years ago there were “massive local production cutbacks” at the major New Zealand networks.

“A lot of industries are contracting, and it’s tough. We’re no different in that sense. But the sense where we are different is that it’s the New Zealand voice, and I think that’s at the heart of it,” she said.

“If the streamers just go on and on and on, unregulated all around the world, yes sure we here in New Zealand, we will have all the content in the world, and how wonderful will that be? Except that you could have a situation where there’s almost no local New Zealand content within that, which is such a loss, in terms of national identity and all that side of life.”

Australia also has local production quotas, which requires platforms to invest a minimum amount of money in local content.

However, Gardiner said this would be difficult to impose in New Zealand due to international trade agreements.

“A levy may work better in New Zealand, but look it could even be a hybrid where we invite people to do x number of commissions a year, but if they don’t want to, they pay the levy,” she suggested.

RNZ has contacted Paul Goldsmith, the Minister for Media and Communications, for comment.

Last year, the Ministry for Culture and Heritage released a series of proposals to modernise regulation and content funding arrangements.

They included requiring TV manufacturers to prominently display local media services, and requiring streaming platforms to invest in local content and make it ‘discoverable’ on their platforms.

In October, the government passed legislation to scrap advertising restrictions for broadcasters on Sundays and public holidays.

