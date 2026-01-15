Health – ProCare appointed to lead veteran health reimbursements from 2026

Source: ProCare

Leading healthcare provider ProCare has been appointed by Veterans’ Affairs New Zealand to lead the reimbursement of medical and pharmacy costs for veterans’ service-related conditions from 1 April 2026.

From April 2026, ProCare will take over as the national provider for claiming and reimbursement services.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare, says: “The partnership is an exciting opportunity to deliver healthcare through our trusted and tested systems at scale. We’re immensely proud to be supporting a key part of our community who have served on behalf of all New Zealanders.

“Being appointed by Veterans’ Affairs means we can help raise awareness of the health-related support available to our community of veterans,” she continues.

“Working with Veterans’ Affairs means we can maximise the use of our expertise and systems at a national level. It enables us to invest in enhancing our current platforms and develop new tools to make the process easier for people working in the health system, and for patients and veterans alike,” concludes Norwell.

On behalf of its network of practices, ProCare already manages more than 150 contracts with Health New Zealand, making sure providers can focus on patient care while ProCare handles the complexity of funding and compliance. Adding this additional national contract for veterans’ services fits naturally into ProCare’s role as a trusted partner for primary care providers across Aotearoa.

For eligible veterans, from April 2026, general practices and pharmacies will be able to claim through ProCare, GP consultations, treatment and medicines without pre-approval up to $1,000 (ex GST).

ProCare will contact providers in early 2026 with detailed guidance and training. In the meantime, practices are asked to complete an initial setup form to ensure they are registered in ProCare’s finance system for payment.

About ProCare

ProCare is a leading healthcare provider that aims to deliver the most progressive, pro-active and equitable health and wellbeing services in Aotearoa. We do this through our clinical support services, mental health and wellness services, virtual/tele health, mobile health, smoking cessation and by taking a population health and equity approach to our mahi.

As New Zealand’s largest Primary Health Organisation, we represent a network of general practice teams and healthcare professionals who provide care to nearly 700,000 patients across Auckland. These practices serve the largest Pacific and South Asian populations enrolled in general practice and the largest Māori population in Tāmaki Makaurau. For more information go to www.procare.co.nz

About Veterans’ Affairs

Veterans’ Affairs supports eligible veterans and their families, working alongside the NZ Defence Force to ensure they are well at home, work, and in their communities. Support ranges from healthcare, home help, and financial aid to career guidance and benefits for conditions linked to service, with eligibility determined by service history.

