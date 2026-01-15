Man arrested after allegedly spraying bus driver with fire extinguisher in Auckland

Source: Radio New Zealand

123rf.com

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after a bus driver was allegedly sprayed with a fire extinguisher in Auckland earlier this week.

Police said a passenger travelling on the 27H bus along MT Eden Road became verbally aggressive with the driver about 6pm on Tuesday.

They claim he sprayed the driver with a fire extinguishing before leaving the bus.

Detective senior sergeant Anthony Darvill said the driver was uninjured but she was shaken up by the incident.

Officers arrested the man late last night, charging him with assault with a weapon and endangering transport.

He was expected to appear in Auckland District Court today.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand