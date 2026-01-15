Business – Appellation Marlborough Wine Acknowledges Outgoing Chief Executive

Source: Appellation Marlborough Wine



Appellation Marlborough Wine Acknowledges Outgoing Chief Executive Michael Wentworth’s Contributions

Appellation Marlborough Wine (AMW) today announces that Chief Executive Michael Wentworth will step down from his role at the end of January 2026. Michael will be relocating to Hawke’s Bay to take up a new professional opportunity that reflects his talent, leadership, and long-standing commitment to the New Zealand wine industry.

AMW Chairperson Sophie Parker-Thomson MW acknowledged Michael’s significant contribution to the organisation during his tenure. “Although farewelling Michael is bittersweet, we are incredibly proud of all he has accomplished at AMW and pleased to see him move into a position that builds on his considerable strengths and dedication to the industry,” she said.

Since joining AMW, Michael has played a pivotal role in strengthening the organisation’s foundations and elevating the global profile of Marlborough’s AMW certified wines. His leadership has delivered growth in AMW membership and helped drive the development of the interactive AMW Wine Map of Marlborough, a revolutionary digital tool that allows users to explore the region in detail. He has also overseen the creation of new promotional videos and marketing assets that have enhanced AMW’s storytelling and visibility. In addition, Michael has advanced significant advocacy initiatives that support a stronger, more sustainable future for Marlborough wine.

Michael leaves AMW with strong momentum, and the organisation extends its sincere thanks for his dedication, professionalism, and vision. His contribution will continue to shape AMW long after his departure.

Reflecting on his tenure, Michael states, “It has been a privilege to serve Appellation Marlborough Wine and to work alongside such dedicated producers, Committee members, and partners. I am proud of what we have achieved together and deeply grateful for the trust placed in me during this period of growth and change. As the global wine landscape becomes increasingly complex, AMW’s role in safeguarding Marlborough’s origin, quality, and reputation is more important than ever. I wish the organisation every success as it continues this vital work.”

With this transition, AMW is now inviting applications for its next Chief Executive – a strategic and collaborative leader who will work closely with the Committee to guide the organisation forward and continue safeguarding Marlborough’s global reputation for excellence.

The position is now open for applications, and AMW welcomes expressions of interest from individuals passionate about protecting and promoting one of the world’s most important wine regions.

AMW looks ahead with confidence as the organisation continues to grow and extends its appreciation to members, industry partners, and supporters for their steadfast commitment to its mission.