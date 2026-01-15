Australians invited to discover Canterbury and the West Coast

Source: New Zealand Government

Canterbury and the West Coast’s regional tourism organisations will receive $1million to launch a new campaign Discover Different, showcasing the best of what Canterbury and the West Coast have to offer this autumn, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston has announced.

“This campaign builds on the success of this year’s ‘Winter Different’ initiative and now extends the invitation to Australians to experience everything the regions have to offer during the cooler months,” Louise Upston says.

“This investment is about celebrating what Kiwis already know: Canterbury and the West Coast are places of immense beauty – where you can enjoy the alpine vistas of Aoraki Mount Cook, whale watch in Kaikoura, enjoy a hot pool in Hanmer, discover Christchurch’s vibrant laneways, or experience the wild rainforests and rugged beaches of the West Coast.

“New Zealand’s food and drink scene is first class, and the West Coast and Canterbury is no different– think whitebait fritters, artisan cheeses, and a tasting flight from one of the region’s award-winning distilleries, craft breweries, or wineries. There’s a flavour to suit every palate.

“These campaigns will help local businesses thrive and show visitors what makes Canterbury and the West Coast truly special. It’s about backing your region and sharing the experiences you’re proud of.”

Discover Different is being delivered through a regional collaboration led by ChristchurchNZ, working alongside Destination Kaikōura, Visit Hurunui, Venture Timaru, Mackenzie Tourism, and Development West Coast. Together, these organisations are creating new travel deals, themed itineraries, and bookable packages to make it easier for visitors, particularly Australians to experience the best of the region.

“This is a great example of what we can achieve when we work together. Supporting local businesses, keeping our communities thriving, and showing visitors what makes Canterbury and the West Coast truly special – that’s what this campaign is all about,” Louise Upston says.

The campaign is one of five initiatives supported in the latest round of Regional Tourism Boost funding, which totals $3.69 million and aims to bring more international visitors to regional New Zealand during autumn and early winter 2026.

