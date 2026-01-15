Regional Tourism Boost: welcoming more visitors

Source: New Zealand Government

More international visitors will be exploring regional New Zealand this year, thanks to a $3.69 million investment from the second round of the Government’s Regional Tourism Boost, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston has announced.

“We want visitors to experience more of what New Zealand has to offer. Whether it’s cycling the Great Lake Trails in Taupō, tasting pinot noir in Waipara Valley, enjoying speciality cheese in Ōamaru or admiring Southland’s fiords, our visitors really can do it all,” Louise Upston says.

“We’re investing in five campaigns to help our regions shine, support local businesses, and encourage visitors to explore beyond the usual hotspots. By highlighting time-limited travel and accommodation deals, and regionally distinctive hospitality experiences, we’re making it easier for international travellers to enjoy New Zealand during the quieter autumn and early winter months.

“Tourism across the country stands to gain from these campaigns. They will encourage visitors to venture further, discover new places, and share the benefits across New Zealand. Tourism is a powerhouse for our economy, supporting jobs, businesses, and vibrant communities. This funding is about growth, building for the future and making sure all our regions benefit from international tourism.”

The latest round of the Regional Tourism Boost is supporting five new initiatives:

A $1.2 million national campaign will encourage visitors from the USA and Canada to discover all corners of New Zealand, coordinated by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.



A $1 million campaign to attract Australians from the eastern seaboard to our alpine and coastal regions within the central South Island, led by ChristchurchNZ.



A $600,000 cycling initiative will encourage more Australian holidaymakers to experience New Zealand’s Great Rides, led by Destination Great Lake Taupō.



A $459,000 project will entice Australians from the Gold Coast to explore the lower South Island, delivered by Great South and seven associated Regional Tourism Organisations.



A $459,000 initiative will welcome Australians from Sydney and the Gold Coast to the heart of the North Island via direct flights to Hamilton Airport, led by Hamilton & Waikato Tourism.

