Smoke warning for Dunedin after scout hall catches fire

Fire and Emergency has sent out a smoke warning in Dunedin as crews battle a fire in the Roslyn Scout Hall.

It said the fire is producing large amounts of smoke, particularly in the Kaikorai Valley north of Stuart Street.

Fire and Emergency said people in the area should stay inside with doors and windows shut to avoid being exposed to smoke.

“Firefighters are working to put the fire out. Please avoid the area so emergency services are not delayed.”

Supplied / Olivia Christie Gaiger

Photos shared with RNZ show a two-storey building engulfed in flames.

Police said officers were called to assist at the scene at about 3.40pm.

“Cordons are in place on Stuart Street from Kaikorai Valley Road to Highgate.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”

