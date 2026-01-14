Shape the Era, Pioneer the Times — Ge Jun 2026 New Year Eve’s Talk Opens in Guangzhou, Offering Forward-Looking Perspectives for Entrepreneurs

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 January 2026 – Initiated by Ge Jun, Chairman and CEO of TOJOY Enterprise Services, Shape the Era, Pioneer the Times — Ge Jun 2026 New Year Eve’s Talk was grandly held at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Convention Center. At the crossroads of 2025 and 2026, more than a thousand entrepreneurs, founders, and distinguished guests gathered for this landmark intellectual event—one that blended trend foresight, humanistic reflection, and purposeful recharging. Together, they listened to the narrative of the times, and explored the path to becoming true pioneers of the era.

The “Ge Jun 2026 New Year Eve’s Talk” was grandly held in Guangzhou, bringing together prominent business leaders and more than 1,000 entrepreneurs to share insights on the AI revolution, economic transformation, and the future pathways of high-quality development.

From Hidden Cornerstones to Transformation Pioneers — Painting the Resilient Foundation of China’s Economy

In his keynote address, Ge Jun outlined a vivid panorama of “Era Pioneers.” The picture encompassed technology trailblazers riding the crest of the AI wave, transformation leaders revitalizing traditional industries, and countless unsung yet indispensable cornerstone entrepreneurs. Together, these diverse figures revealed an essential truth: regardless of scale or spotlight, true pioneers are those who continuously create value in their fields.

“If these stories from across the country are not shared more widely, it would be unfair to the entrepreneurial community—and irresponsible to our times.” Ge remarked with conviction. Over the past six years, he has traveled across the country, engaging with countless SME founders. In his view, it is precisely these resilient, often unsung enterprises that underpin the most authentic strength and enduring warmth of China’s economy.

A New Generation Takes the Stage — Writing New Answers with New Tools

Midway through the address, Ge shifted focus to the rising generation of entrepreneurs. He depicted their multifaceted profiles, and emphasized that the new generation is redefining what it means to be an era pioneer. With new perspectives, new tools and new value systems, they inject fresh momentum into the future.

Addressing the critical issue of generational succession in the private economy, Ge highlighted developments ranging from the revival of legacy brands to IP-driven transformation, and revolutionary changes in manufacturing and communications. True succession, as he emphasized, is never a simple replication of experience. It is the continuation of a courageous, innovative spirit, paired with comprehensive renewal of tools, methodologies and connection models.

The Future Is Now — Finding the “Boarding Pass” and “Charging Station” in the AI Era

Standing at the threshold of a new technological revolution, Ge raised a profound question: “As AI redefines the core of productivity, how can enterprises and individuals ensure they are not left behind?”

In response, he laid out three crucial action pillars, forming a clear strategic framework for enterprises to navigate transformation and unlock new growth:

All Things Reborn — Every industry can be renewed with new technologies and new ways of thinking. New value always emerges from the reshaping and integration of traditional business models.

Local-Driven Prosperity — By deeply cultivating local markets, leveraging regional advantages and policy dividends, and building competitiveness within the dual-circulation framework, enterprises can realize “globalization at their doorstep.”

Purposeful Recharging — In an age of accelerating technological changes, emotional connection and the shared pursuit of meaning are becoming the ultimate “charging stations,” something AI can never replace.

According to relevant reports, this New Year Eve’s Talk marks an important milestone in Ge Jun’s ongoing commitment to empowering the entrepreneurial community. In this year’s Grain Rain season, he will continue to provide forward-looking perspectives and long-term growth companionship for entrepreneurs navigating an increasingly complex era.

