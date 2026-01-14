Police make arrest following aggravated robbery at dairy

Source: New Zealand Police

A teenager will face court over an aggravated robbery in Whangārei late last week.

It comes as Police continue to investigate a series of aggravated robberies targeting dairies in the community over recent weeks.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei CIB, says Police have been investigating the incident on Jack Street on 8 January.

“Our enquiries led us to a Te Kamo property this morning where a search warrant was executed,” he says.

“A 17-year-old male was taken into custody without incident.”

He has been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

The male is expected to appear in the Whangārei Youth Court today and Police will be opposing his bail, Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says.

Police acknowledge the ongoing support from the Whangārei community with ongoing investigations.

“It’s pleasing to be able to share this update with the community,” he says.

“It’s good to be able to share this update with the community, and Police particularly thank dairy owners and staff who have shown patience while our investigation was carried out.”

Police are sending a clear message to those responsible.

“These cowardly acts will be not be tolerated in our community and we will leave no stone unturned to hold you accountable,” Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI